Nov 06 Leighton Finance (USA) Pty Ltd & Leighton Holdings Ltd

* Moody's has assigned a senior unsecured rating of Baa2 to Leighton Finance (USA) Pty Ltd's ("the Issuer") US$500 million 144A notes maturing in November 2022. The notes are guaranteed by Leighton Holdings Limited ("Leighton") and certain of its subsidiaries.