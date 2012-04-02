(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Resolution Ltd. has announced the most likely scenario to manage its
exit from its U.K. life insurance project.
-- The planned legal separation of its life insurance businesses into
entities focusing on new business and existing business activities will make
it easier to dispose of one or another of the legal entities.
-- Combining new and existing business activities has financial and
commercial advantages, which may be lost; these underpin our current view of
Friends Life Group PLC's credit profile.
-- We are therefore placing our ratings on Friends Life Group PLC and its
rated subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications pending further
information and analysis of the impact of this strategy on the credit profile
of the group.
Rating Action
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on
Friends Life Group PLC and its rated operating subsidiaries, Friends Life Ltd.
(FLL; formerly Friends Provident Life and Pensions Ltd.) and Friends Life
Company Ltd. (FLC; formerly Axa Sun Life PLC, which was acquired from AXA UK),
on CreditWatch with negative implications.