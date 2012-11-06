Nov 06 -

Overview

-- Weaker-than-expected sales in China have increased the likelihood that Shiseido could take a longer time than we had initially expected to improve its credit metrics.

-- We have revised our outlook on Shiseido to negative from stable and affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term ratings on the company.

-- We will downgrade Shiseido unless it achieves its target operating profit and successfully restores its relatively weak profitability and leverage ratios to levels that are commensurate with the ratings.

Rating Action

On Nov. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on its long-term rating on Japan-based Shiseido Co. Ltd. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A' long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Shiseido, the 'A-1' short-term corporate credit rating on the company, and the 'A-1' rating on the commercial paper program issued by its subsidiary. In our opinion, weaker-than-expected sales in China have reduced the likelihood the company will improve its credit metrics within a timeframe that we had previously expected. We expect Shiseido's operating performance to deteriorate because the economy in China, where it had built a strong presence and achieved a higher margin, has slowed.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view that the ratings on Shiseido will be lowered unless the company achieves its target operating profit and successfully restores its relatively weak profitability and leverage ratios to levels that are commensurate with its ratings.

Shiseido maintains high brand recognition worldwide and holds a leading position in Japan's cosmetics market, with strong capabilities in product development and market research. Our assessment of Shiseido's business risk profile remains "strong," although its core, midpriced cosmetics continue to suffer because domestic demand for cosmetics is polarized between high- and low-priced products.

Shiseido's consolidated sales for the first half of fiscal 2012 (April to Sept. 30, 2012) slipped 0.8% year on year to JPY333.6 billion. Operating income tumbled 61.2% to JPY8.3 billion, reflecting a lower gross profit due to a decline in domestic sales, increased investments in sales counters and overseas advertisements, especially in China, and marketing outlays for a new business model in Japan. As a result, Shiseido's consolidated EBTIDA margin fell to 8% from 12% in the same period of the previous fiscal year. We had expected a strong business in Asia to anchor Shiseido's performance and offset challenges in the domestic market.

Shiseido's growing overseas sales have become increasingly important to our assessment of the company's credit quality. Its overseas sales accounted for 44.3% of consolidated sales in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012), up from 42.9% a year earlier, despite unfavorable foreign exchange rates. Although intense competition is likely to continue in China, we expect Shiseido to maintain comparatively high profitability in its business there for the foreseeable future given that it has products across a wide price range, a record of launching and marketing products from research and development and production facilities in China, and good relationships with retailers. However, China's economy has slowed, and there is short-term uncertainty after a territorial dispute between China and Japan over a group of uninhabited islands sparked anti-Japan protests in September, casting a shadow over the company's turnaround strategy for its credit metrics.

Shiseido's financial risk profile is "modest," in our view, featuring strong liquidity and good access to diversified sources of funding. For the first half of fiscal 2012, on a reported, annualized basis, its funds from operations (FFO) to total debt further weakened, while its total debt to EBITDA remained over 2.5x. These ratios were significantly weaker than those in the previous years before Shiseido's acquisition of Bare Escentuals (not rated) in March 2010. Recent sluggish sales, as well as rising costs, which have depressed its margins, will make it more difficult for Shiseido to improve its financial metrics. In our opinion, increasing costs to promote sales in China over the next two to three years will further restrain an improvement in these ratios.

Liquidity

Standard & Poor's continues to view Shiseido's liquidity as strong, with a ratio of cash sources to uses of above 1.5x over the next few years. The maturity dates of its total debt, as well as its financing sources, are diversified.

In addition to cash and marketable securities, Shiseido holds sufficient uncommitted short-term bank loan facilities as well as syndicated loans amounting to $300 million, most of which are unutilized. In our analysis, we only incorporate the unused portion of its committed facilities into the liquidity sources.

Outlook

The outlook on the long-term rating is negative. Any increase in earnings from Shiseido's business in Asia will be capped by expected weakness in China's economy, which had long supported companywide profit growth. We expect Shiseido's financial position to improve only gradually given its weak operating performance overseas, although the company has kept a policy of reducing debt.

We will lower the ratings on Shiseido unless the company achieves its target operating profit and successfully restores its relatively weak profitability and leverage ratios to levels that are commensurate with its ratings, such as improving its total debt to EBITDA to the lower end of 2.0x in March 2013 and, thereafter, continuing to improve it further.

Conversely, we may consider revising the outlook to stable if Shiseido secures stable sales and profits from its domestic and overseas cosmetics segments as it continues to reduce costs and, at the same time, if we see likelihood of a recovery in the company's key financial indicators under its conservative financial policy.

