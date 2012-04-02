(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed the transaction's credit performance.
-- We have affirmed our ratings on the class A, B, C, and D notes.
-- We have also lowered our rating on the class E notes, due to their failure to pass the
largest obligor test.
-- St. Paul's CLO 1 is a cash flow CDO transaction that closed in May 2007.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on St. Paul's
CLO 1 B.V.'s outstanding EUR271.53 million notes.
Specifically, we:
-- Affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes;
-- Affirmed our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes; and
-- Lowered our rating on the class E notes.
St. Paul's CLO 1 is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that
securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.