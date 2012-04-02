SE Asia Stocks-Cautious after Fed minutes; S'pore at 18-mth peak

By Susan Mathew Feb 23 Southeast Asian stock markets, except Singapore, moved sideways on a lack of firm cues after minutes of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed it would wait for jobs and inflation data to meet expectations to decide on the timing of its next rate increase. The minutes of the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy discussion, at which the U.S. central bank voted to keep rates unchanged, also showed the depth of uncertainty at the Fed because of a lack of clarity on Pr