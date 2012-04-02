(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 02 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bellatrix (Eclipse 2005-2) plc's CMBS notes due January
2017 as follows:
GBP4.7m class C (XS0225388619) upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP4.5m class D (XS0225388700) upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
The upgrades reflect the rapid deleveraging of the CMBS, following approximately GBP20m
(45%) of sequential note payments since Fitch's last rating action in April 2011. This
better-than-expected outcome has paid the Class A and B notes in full. The GBP15m of credit
enhancement to the rated notes (in the form of the Class E tranche) provides exceptionally
strong protection from credit risk on the remaining loans, thus greatly reducing the risk of
default for the Class C and D notes.
The Tintagel House loan (21% of outstanding transaction balance) failed to repay at its
expected maturity in January 2012, and has had its maturity extended by three months. Despite
this, a substantial partial payment of GBP6.9m was made at the January interest payment date
(IPD), reducing the reported LTV to 21%. This is an encouraging sign and Fitch expects the
remainder of this loan to repay without loss.
The Admiral House loan (10%) also failed to repay at its expected maturity (April 2011). As
a result, the special servicer has been working with the borrower to sell the properties without
outright mortgage enforcement. Two of the three mortgaged properties have since been sold, with
proceeds used to repay noteholders. The sale of the final property has been agreed, with the
asset set to be released from the security net shortly (although completion risk remains). Fitch
estimates a loss of under GBP1m for this loan.
The performance of the Oxford Street (30%), the Cavendish Square (24%) and the Rivermead
Court (15%) loans is stable. Although Fitch estimates an LTV over 100% for the Rivermead Court
loan, any loss will be comfortably absorbed by the Class E notes. Loan repayments expected from
Tintagel House and Admiral, combined with the good credit quality of the remaining loans and the
high credit enhancement, support the upgrade of the Classes C and D notes to 'AAAsf'.