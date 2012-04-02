BRIEF-Topdanmark Q4 post-tax profit DKK 421 million, above estimates
* Q4 post-tax profit 421 million Danish crowns ($60 million)(Reuters poll 270 million crowns)
Apr 02 Nobina AB (Nobina)
* Moody's downgrades Nobina AB to Caa1 from B3 and leaves ratings on review for downgrade
* Q4 post-tax profit 421 million Danish crowns ($60 million)(Reuters poll 270 million crowns)
* Civeo Corp - Expects capital expenditures of approximately $15 to $18 million for full year 2017
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday: