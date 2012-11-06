(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has published an article comparing the profiles of five companies it rates that could fall under the umbrella term, sovereign wealth fund (SWF). Two of these companies, International Petroleum Investment Co. and Mubadala Development Co. are based in the United Arab Emirates. We include Singapore's Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd., Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Co., and Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna, although we consider them to be government-owned investment or holding companies. We have excluded public pension funds and investment funds linked to central banks.

The article, published Nov. 5, titled "Government Backing Keeps Ratings On SWFs And State-Owned Investment Holding Companies Steady," looks at the stand-alone profiles of the five entities and the criteria Standard & Poor's uses to assess them. Several SWFs have been diversifying internationally and into more commercially viable investments. These changes could improve the companies' stand-alone credit profiles, but also affect their roles for the governments that created them.

In addition, deteriorating economic conditions and sizable debt have hurt some companies' performance. Nevertheless, our outlook for the sector remains stable because of our view of an extremely high or almost certain likelihood of government support for those companies.