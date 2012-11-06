UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Nov 06 New World Resources N.V. (NWR)
* Moody's changes the outlook to stable from positive on the B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the B1 Probability of Default (PDR) of New World Resources N.V. (NWR).
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts