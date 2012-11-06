We could change the outlook to stable if Credit Suisse appeared able to maintain a strong overall franchise over the coming years and reduce risks in the investment banking division, leading to more predictable earnings and capital generation. We could also revise the outlook to stable if we were to take a more positive view of the bank's capital. In particular, we note the bank's announcement of a 12% reduction in total assets by year-end 2013, which could significantly improve our view on its capital and leverage.

We could lower the ratings if international pressures on the private banking business model or subdued activity in capital markets weakened Credit Suisse's global business position. Furthermore, we anticipate that regulatory measures to isolate investment banking activities and limit trading activity (the "Volcker" rule) could lead us to reevaluate Credit Suisse's business position.

Finally, we note the Swiss government's measures to ensure that, over the long term, its provision of wide-ranging support to highly systemic banking groups in a crisis would stem from choice rather than necessity. We continue to monitor developments, but for now remain unconvinced that the government would risk the potential adverse economic consequences of allowing a major financial institution to default. However, we could lower the ratings on Credit Suisse if we saw diminished prospects that the government would provide support to the bank to the benefit of senior creditors.

Related Criteria And Research

