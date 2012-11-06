BRIEF-Anthem declares first quarter dividend of 65 cents/shr
* Anthem declares first quarter 2017 dividend of $0.65 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 06 Claris Limited
* Moody's announced today the following rating actions on the notes issued by Claris Limited: Issuer: Claris Limited ....EUR15M Series 95/2007 Tranche 1 EUR 15,000,000 Sonoma Valley 2007-2 Synthetic CDO of CMBS Variable Notes due 2046, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May 25, 2010 Downgraded to A2 (sf) ....EUR40M Series 95/2007 Tranche II EUR 40,000,000 Sonoma Valley 2007-2 Synthetic CDO of CMBS Variable Notes due 2046, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May 25, 2010 Downgraded to A2 (sf)
* Anthem declares first quarter 2017 dividend of $0.65 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Brazil's Braskem SA is trimming investments this year as it winds down spending on a new plant in Mexico and cuts back strategic new projects after a bribery settlement hammered earnings last year, according to a Wednesday securities filing.
Feb 22 British bank Aldermore Group Plc appointed Graeme Elliot as a business development manager in its invoice finance team.