Nov 06 Claris Limited

* Moody's announced today the following rating actions on the notes issued by Claris Limited: Issuer: Claris Limited ....EUR15M Series 95/2007 Tranche 1 EUR 15,000,000 Sonoma Valley 2007-2 Synthetic CDO of CMBS Variable Notes due 2046, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May 25, 2010 Downgraded to A2 (sf) ....EUR40M Series 95/2007 Tranche II EUR 40,000,000 Sonoma Valley 2007-2 Synthetic CDO of CMBS Variable Notes due 2046, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May 25, 2010 Downgraded to A2 (sf)