Nov 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Municipal de Paris' (CMP) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'AA+' and its Short-term rating at 'F1+'. The Outlooks are Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

CMP's ratings reflect its strong statutory support and control by the city of Paris ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+'), which stem from CMP's status as both a local public agency (EPA) and a city-owned financial institution. They also take into account CMP's position as a not-for-profit organisation endowed with the regional monopoly on pawnbroking, which is considered a public service by French law.

An upgrade could be triggered by greater comfort on the extent and timeliness of potential liquidity support from the city of Paris. A downgrade could result from weaker ties between the city of Paris and CMP, or from a downgrade of the city itself. Negative rating action could also result from a lack of shareholder financial support in case of significant increase in risk at CMP Banque.

CMP benefits from an implicit solvency guarantee from the city of Paris, its sponsor authority under public law and its reference shareholder under banking regulations. The city committed its full financial support to CMP and its subsidiary CMP Banque through a 2004 letter of comfort signed by the Mayor of Paris.

CMP does not benefit from a first demand liquidity guarantee from its sponsor. However, Fitch considers that the tight monitoring of CMP's cash position by the city of Paris prevent liquidity shortfalls and mitigate refinancing risk.

The city of Paris controls CMP's board of administrators, defines its overall mission and strategy and appoints civil servants to key management positions. The city's department for Public Sector Entities closely monitors CMP's activity and risks.

CMP's operations are low-risk as loans are backed by pawned assets that can be sold well above loan value and which are guaranteed by auctioneers for 50% of their value. Consumer finance regulation mandates that pawnbroking loans have to be repaid by debtors, even under debt-relief procedures.

Loan volume grew by 27% in 2011 and is expected to grow by at least 30% in 2012, stimulated by poor economic growth and rising unemployment. Net banking income increased only by 0.5% in 2011, as lending growth allowed CMP to voluntarily reduce interest margin on loans.

The cost income ratio remains high at 89.2% (from 85.1% in 2010), reflecting CMP's particular cost structure and non-profit mission. Net profit reached EUR1.6m in 2011 and Fitch expects it to increase slightly in 2012 and 2013 as moderation on loan margins should not offset lending growth.

Subsidiary CMP Banque posted negative EUR0.8m results in 2011 due to declining lending volume (-12%) and a high cost income ratio (93.6% in 2011). Its strategic plan aims at increasing profitability through a leaner organisation and an increased focus on its most competitive business lines. The core Tier1 capital ratio remains strong at 14.57%.

CMP's refinancing is based on a strong track record on the interbank market and on a EUR400m medium term notes programme. Funding has been diversified since 2012 through development of retail savings accounts, which have strengthened overall liquidity. CMP has a strong capital base, with core Tier 1 ratio of 17,04% and Basel II solvency ratio of 32,07% at end 2011.

The rating actions are as follows:

- Long term foreign and local currency ratings: affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook Negative

- Short-term rating: affirmed at F1+ - EUR400m BMTN programme: affirmed at 'AA+'

- EUR500m CD (certificats de depots) programme: affirmed at 'F1+'