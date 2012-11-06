Partly offsetting these strengths is Saint-Gobain's leveraged balance sheet, stemming from a previous debt-funded external-growth strategy. Our ratings are further constrained by the company's exposure to cyclical end markets, notably construction and automobiles, and to volatile energy and raw material input costs.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We have made the following assumptions for full-year 2012 and 2013:

-- Organic revenue growth at below mid-single-digit rates, driven by the group's proven pricing power and operations outside Europe;

-- Slightly lower profitability. We project the EBITDA margin for 2012 will be comparable with that we calculated for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, with a modest improvement in 2013;

-- Capital expenditures of about EUR1.8 billion-EUR1.9 billion in both years to account for investments in facilities;

-- Some share repurchase activity;

-- Broadly stable dividends compared with the EUR697 million paid in the first half of 2012; and

-- A pause in external growth, with more selective and smaller investments.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Under this scenario, Saint-Gobain's free cash flow will be at about EUR300 million in 2012 and EUR900 million in 2013, according to our preliminary estimates. This is assuming limited changes in operating working capital beyond the significant efforts to reduce it to about 41.5 days of revenues on June 30, 2012. Cash flow of this magnitude could enable the group to cut its net debt progressively. That said, we do not expect net debt, which reached EUR9.8 billion at midyear 2012, to have significantly decreased by the end of this year.

Should our base-case assumptions materialize, they would likely translate into a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt in the low twenties in 2012, with a potential rebound in 2013.

Liquidity

The 'A-2' short-term rating reflects Saint-Gobain's recurring, sizable cash position and ample undrawn and committed bank lines. We view the company's liquidity as "strong", compared with "adequate" previously (see "Compagnie de Saint-Gobain," published April 30, 2012). This is because we anticipate that Saint-Gobain's sources of funding should cover its liquidity needs by at least 1.5x in the 12 months starting from June 30, 2012.

At midyear 2012, Saint-Gobain's liquidity sources included:

-- Net cash and cash equivalents of close to EUR3.3 billion (excluding about EUR200 million that we view as tied to the day-to-day operations);

-- An unused committed EUR3 billion syndicated credit facility maturing in December 2015; and

-- Free operating cash flow during the period of more than EUR0.5 billion, by our estimates.

This compares with the company's potential liquidity uses of about EUR2.8 billion over the 12 months to June 30, 2013 (regardless of potential acquisitions), including:

-- Short-term debt totaling EUR2.2 billion (close to EUR1.2 billion of debt matures in the subsequent 12 months); and

-- Dividend payments of EUR0.6 billion-EUR0.7 billion, depending on management's distribution policy and the company's performance for the full fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2012.

We note that Saint-Gobain has issued about EUR450 million of bonds under its European medium-term note program since June 30, 2012, thereby strengthening its liquidity further. The company's debt instruments available beyond one year are free of covenants, material adverse change clauses, or rating triggers, except for a speculative-grade rating trigger on the $350 million U.S. securitization program.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that Saint-Gobain would find it increasingly difficult to maintain an adjusted ratio of FFO-to-debt of close to 25%, given the unattractive market outlook, potential further volume contraction in mature markets, and depressed trading performance.

We could lower the ratings if we believed the company's credit metrics were unlikely to gradually strengthen in the near term and push its FFO-to-debt ratio back to about 25% by the end of 2013, from the low twenties we forecast for year-end 2012. This could result from continued demand erosion in several of the group's key European markets including France, or from increasing aggressiveness in the group's financial policy, which we do not envisage, however.

Conversely, we would consider revising the outlook to stable if Saint-Gobain were able to improve its FFO-to-debt ratio toward 25% by year-end 2013. We believe this could occur under several scenarios, including lower raw material and energy cost inflation in 2013, continued pricing power and focus on cost containment, better-than-expected EBITDA contributions from operations in emerging markets, or a significant recovery in the Flat Glass division's operations.

