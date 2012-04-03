(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 03 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS)
consultation paper outlining proposed rules for the issuance of covered bonds by banks
incorporated in Singapore is an important first step towards establishing a covered bond market.
However, the proposals are silent in several aspects, the clarification of which will add
certainty for both issuers and investors.
"The MAS proposals give no indication that specific legislation for covered
bonds will be forthcoming," says Helen Wong, Director in Fitch's Structured
Finance team. "Fitch expects Singapore covered bonds will rely on current law
and contractual arrangements, and assumes they will be guaranteed or issued by
an asset-owning special-purpose vehicle, similar to those used in securitisation
transactions. Fitch's experience in Singapore securitisation transactions leads
it to expect that the legal regime for asset segregation will be strong and
supportive."
The ringfencing of the cover assets from the rest of an issuer's balance sheet
for the benefit of covered bond investors is a pre-requisite for a covered bond
to achieve a rating higher than the rating of the senior unsecured debt of the
issuer. In the absence of covered bond laws in Singapore, Fitch expects
Singaporean covered bonds to be issued pursuant to individual contractual
arrangements and that Singaporean issuers will use the current laws relating to
SPVs. The agency will undertake a specific review of the legal mechanism chosen
by individual Singaporean issuers relating to the asset segregation of the cover
pool.
MAS's proposed rules do not include any mandatory liquidity provisions. Liquid
assets such as cash, bank bills and certificates of deposit are not specified as
eligible assets in the cover pool. The rules also remain silent on the necessary
measures to ensure continuation of payments to covered bondholders in the
aftermath of an issuer default. It does not address the appointment of an
administrator, or its powers and duties in relation to meeting covered bond
payments, such as sourcing payments from the cover assets or selling the cover
assets. In the absence of regulatory guidance, Fitch will review the measures at
programme level that can protect covered bonds against an interruption of
payments. Apart from posting liquid assets, these measures may include
pre-maturity tests, extendable maturities for the covered bonds, or reverting to
a pass-through amortisation upon an issuer default. They also include the
appointment of an administrator, its role in servicing and liquidating the cover
assets to meet covered bond payments.
The proposed rules require an issuer to appoint an independent cover pool
monitor to verify and report the compliance of covered bonds annually. Fitch
believes MAS's proposed reporting requirement may be too infrequent to allow
timely control and oversight of covered bonds issued in Singapore. In addition,
the proposed rules do not address any public disclosure requirements. Fitch
believes the regulatory authority can play a role in promoting transparency for
the covered bonds market.
The proposed rules stipulate a minimum over-collateralisation (OC) of 3%. Fitch
believes the introduction of a minimum OC to be positive for covered bond
investors, but notes that the actual OC in most globally issued covered bonds is
above the level proposed by MAS.
The proposed rules also define eligible assets as residential mortgage loans and
derivatives held for the purpose of hedging risks arising from issuing covered
bonds. Other assets, such as commercial property-backed loans, or public sector
exposures commonly seen in European jurisdictions, are not included.
On 9 March 2012, MAS issued a consultation paper detailing proposed rules for
covered bonds issuance in Singapore. The report published today details Fitch's
view on the proposed rules and forms part of its submission to MAS in response
to the consultation paper.
The report "Proposed Rules for Covered Bond Issues in Singapore - A Promising
Basis for Establishing a Market, but Questions Remain" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Proposed Rules for Covered Bond Issues in Singapore
here