(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 -

Summary analysis -- Mighty River Power Ltd. ----------------------- 03-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: New Zealand

Primary SIC: Electric and

other services

combined

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Mar-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

18-Apr-2007 BBB+/NR BBB+/NR

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

NZD200 mil 8.36% nts due 05/15/2013 BBB+ 01-Aug-2008

NZD300 mil fltg rate credit-wrapped nts due

09/30/2021 BBB+ 06-Jun-2008

(bnd ins: Syncora Guarantee Inc. )

NZD50 mil 364 day facilities that may be

extended quarterly bank ln BBB+ 22-Mar-2007

NZD50 mil 364 day facilities that may be

extended quarterly bank ln BBB+ 22-Mar-2007

NZD50 mil 7.55% bnds due 10/07/2016 BBB+ 05-Oct-2009

NZD50 mil fltg rate bnds due 10/12/2016 BBB+ 09-Feb-2010

NZD70 mil 7.55% bnds due 10/12/2016 BBB+ 09-Feb-2010

NZD30 mil 8.21% bnds due 02/11/2020 BBB+ 09-Feb-2010

NEW ZEALAND CP prog auth amt NZD200 mil A-2 13-Feb-2012

(Gtd: Mighty River Power Ltd.)

Rationale

The 'BBB+' rating on Mighty River Power Ltd. (MRP) reflects our view of the benefit of its 100% ownership by the government of New Zealand. In the absence of government support, we view MRP's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as 'bbb'. Underpinning the SACP is the company's position as a major integrated electricity generator/retailer in the New Zealand market and its portfolio flexibility. Geothermal plants now account for about one-third of MRP's supply, following the addition of 240 megawatts (MW) of geothermal plants over 2008-2010.