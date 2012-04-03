(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based IL&FS Clusters Development Initiative Limited's (CDI) additional INR100m fund-based working capital facilities 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)'/'Fitch A1(SO)(ind)' ratings.

CDI's outstanding ratings (including the above) are as follows:

INR250m fund-based limits: 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)'/'Fitch A1(SO)(ind)'

INR50m non-fund-based limits: 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)'/'Fitch A1(SO)(ind)'

The ratings reflect the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by CDI's parent - IL&FS Education and Technology Services Limited (IETS, a 100% stake, 'Fitch A+(ind)'/Stable) - for the former's bank facilities. IETS is a subsidiary of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable).

For further details on the guarantor, please refer to the rating action commentary "IL&FS Education Affirmed at 'Fitch A+(ind)'; Outlook Stable", dated 16 February 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.