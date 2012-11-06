(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Abu Dhabi-based government-related entity Mubadala Development Co. PJSC (AA/Stable/A-1+) are unaffected by the announcement of a notes consent solicitation. Mubadala is seeking consent for certain amendments to the terms and conditions of notes outstanding to conform with the current terms under its Global Medium Term Note Program. This includes the removal of cross-default provisions with its principal subsidiaries and joint-venture companies, reducing the risk of triggering an event of default under the notes in the future. The proposed amendments to the terms and conditions do not change our view of Mubadala's "critical" role for and "integral" link with the government of Abu Dhabi, and hence the "almost certain" likelihood of the government providing extraordinary support to Mubadala, which underpins the ratings.