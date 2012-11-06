(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it had assigned a 'B-' debt rating with a recovery rating of '4' to the City of Kyiv's proposed amortizing senior unsecured bond of up to Ukranian hryvnia 2 billion (about $250 million). At the same time, we placed the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications.

According to our criteria, we equalize the issue rating on bonds with a '4' recovery rating with the issuer credit rating (ICR). The rating on the proposed bond is therefore in line with the ICR on the City of Kyiv (B-/Watch Neg/--), which is on CreditWatch Negative owing to the city's slow progress in securing refinancing for $250 million of loan participation notes due in November this year. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The city is expected to issue the UAH2 billion bond, to be due in late 2015, by year-end 2012. The bond will have fixed coupon payments that the city targets to not exceed 15.25%. We understand the proceeds from the bond will be used to refinance the city's bank loans (promissory notes) totaling UAH2 billion, which Kyiv obtained in 2010 to cover energy payables. This will not change the size of Kyiv's tax-supported debt as envisaged by our base-case scenario.

The rating on Kyiv reflects our view of Ukraine's institutional framework as volatile and underfunded, constraining the city's financial flexibility. It also reflects Kyiv's high debt service, very negative liquidity, and material debt burden, with associated foreign-exchange risks. However, the city's importance as the administrative and economic center of Ukraine, and its fairly diversified economy, with wealth exceeding the national average severalfold, support the rating.

