Other strengths of Scotia's business risk profile are the good operating performances of the two operating companies and the lack of direct competition in their respective areas in southern England and Scotland. We also believe that Scotia's credit quality is, to a degree, supported by the operational support brought by SSE PLC (A-/Negative/A-2), which has a 50% stake in the group.

Scotia's "aggressive" financial risk profile reflects our view that the consolidated capital structure has relatively high leverage, resulting in relatively weak cash flow coverage of debt. Further constraints are Scotia's negative free cash flow due to large capital expenditure (capex) and replacement expenditures (repex) requirements, and increasingly higher dividend payments.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Scotia's two GDNs are in the final stages of negotiating the next price control settlement. This is the first time that the Office of the Gas and Electricity Markets in Great Britain (Ofgem) will apply the new RIIO regulatory model, which will run for eight years from 2013 to 2021. We believe that these initial draft proposals contain features that may increase credit risk for rated issuers in this sector. In particular, a significant reduction in total expenditure through a combination of lower workload and what appear as tough efficiency targets for some network operators raises questions about the affected utilities' ability to manage within the proposed cost allowances and meet their required outputs. Partly mitigating the aforementioned factors is our view that reduced capex programs imply lower execution risk. For more details refer to "Credit FAQ: How Ofgem's Latest RIIO Proposals Could Increase Credit Risk For National Grid And Gas Networks In England And Wales," published July 25, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Under RIIO, we anticipate a wider gap in financial performers between the strong and weak operators due to increased scope for outperformance or underperformance under rewards and penalties in different areas. One of the areas is operating efficiency, where Scotia's two GDNs were ranked third and fourth best-in-class out of eight grids in terms of required efficiency factors. Another area of added return comes under the so-called Information Quality Incentive (IQI) which is an assessment of the robustness of the utilities' business plans. Based on Ofgem's initial proposals, Scotia's grids will receive an additional 0.68% and 0.61% of total costs (totex) per year on their revenue line.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

As we anticipated, Scotia's consolidated FFO-to-debt ratio (excluding exceptional items) marked a recovery to 8.2% for the year ended March 31, 2012 from 5.5% in the previous year. We forecast that adjusted FFO to debt will stay at or above the rating guideline of 7% in each year of the RIIO period and that FFO interest cover will exceed 2x. We base this on the annual allowances under the draft RIIO proposals, which we understand could change in the final determination in December 2012.

In our consolidated forecasts, we anticipate good internal funding of capex at the group level. According to the draft RIIO proposals, Scotia's two GDNs will see flat or slightly increasing regulated asset value (RAV) in real terms over the eight-year period from 2013 to 2021 (known as RIIO-GD1). This should result in neutral to slightly negative free operating cash flows (FOCFs), as indicated by the level of capital expenditures as a percentage of the opening value of RAV in the order of 50% and 54% for Scotland Gas Networks and Southern Gas Networks respectively. We anticipate that this will lessen funding requirements. At the same time, we project weakened discretionary cash flow to debt based on the assumption of dividend distributions in line with the group's leverage tolerance at 75% unadjusted debt to RAV. We view this as a weakness for the group's "aggressive" financial risk profile, although we understand that the dividend policy is discretionary.

Liquidity

We view Scotia's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. This reflects our view that available liquidity resources will cover liquidity needs by more than 1.5x in the next 12 months and 1.0x in the next 24 months.

As of June 30, 2012, Scotia has the following liquidity sources:

-- GBP49 million of cash;

-- GBP280 million under its two undrawn committed lines that expire in November 2016; and

-- About GBP295 million of Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO over the next 12 months to June 30, 2013, under our forecasts.

On the same date, forecast liquidity uses comprise:

-- No short-term debt;

-- Adjusted capex of GBP250 million over the next 12 months as agreed with the regulator; and

-- Shareholder distributions in the form of interest on GBP66.7 million interest on the shareholder loans and an additional dividend payout sized to ensure that debt to economic RAV remains less than 75%, as per the group's distribution policy.

Covenants at the level of the operating subsidiaries restrict dividend payments and further indebtedness if, after such payments, debt to economic RAV--including five years of past allowance and overspent capex--exceeds 77.5%. However, we anticipate that the group will maintain unadjusted net debt to economic RAV below 75%.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Scotia will maintain a steady operational performance. It also assumes that the group's financial profile will remain stable and that the group's adjusted FFO-to-debt and FFO interest cover ratios will remain sustainably more than 7% and 2x respectively.

Downward pressure on the rating could arise if Scotia reports a weaker operating performance or reduced profitability, or if we see a challenging price control determination for the next regulatory period from 2013. The ratings could also come under pressure if Scotia's adjusted FFO-to-debt and FFO interest cover ratios fall below 7% and 2x respectively over a protracted period. The ratings could also be adversely affected if we see a more aggressive shareholder attitude, for example through higher than expected dividend payouts, or if the shareholder loan that matures in 2015 is refinanced with external debt instead of being rolled over, as we currently anticipate.

We could consider an upgrade if Scotia's financial profile were to improve significantly; for example, if adjusted FFO to debt were to comfortably exceed 9%. However, the rating upside, which we see as unlikely in the near term, will depend on the owners adopting more moderate financial policies in terms of leverage and dividends.

Related Criteria and Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Credit FAQ: How Ofgem's Latest RIIO Proposals Could Increase Credit Risk For National Grid And Gas Networks in England And Wales, July 25, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28 2011

-- How The Proposed RIIO Regulatory Framework Could Affect Ratings On U.K. Energy Utilities, Sept. 13, 2011

-- New Methodology For Inflation-Linked Debt Has No Immediate Effect On Ratings On U.K. Regulated Utilities, April 8, 2009

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Recognizing The Sustainable Cash Cost Of Inflation-Linked Debt For Corporates, Feb. 10, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008