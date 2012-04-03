(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 03 - The amended Indonesian fuel price bill passed on Saturday has very little impact on
the overall balance of risks in Indonesia's credit profile, but it does highlight how the
momentum for reform is likely to stall between now and the 2014 presidential election, Fitch
Ratings says.
The Indonesian parliament blocked a bill that would have increased subsidised
gasoline prices by 33%. However, it did pass an amended bill that would allow
the government to raise prices if the 6-month average Indonesian crude oil price
is 15% above the USD105/b assumption used in the amended 2012 Indonesian
government budget.
The failure to pass the original bill, which had generated widespread protests
in Indonesia, has no impact on the country's 'BBB-' rating with a Stable
Outlook. The proposed 33% price increase was more ambitious than any subsidy
reform that had been contemplated when we upgraded the Indonesian sovereign to
investment-grade in December last year.
As we noted in March, the envisaged reform would have been positive for
Indonesia's sovereign ratings, limiting the fiscal impact of higher oil prices
and enhancing fiscal flexibility. These benefits may yet emerge, since the
government has the right to raise fuel prices in the future - subject to local
oil prices meeting the conditions set out in the amended bill. If they do not,
execution of capex plans may suffer, with the potential to limit the
government's ability to improve infrastructure and address long-standing supply
constraints.
The potential risk associated with a rise in gasoline prices - a rise in
inflation - is alleviated for now, but inflation expectations are likely to
remain high, owing both to policy easing and expectations of fuel-price hikes.
The credit profile has a higher tolerance of structural weakness than loose
monetary policy, in light of Indonesia's history of relatively high and volatile
inflation relative to its 'BBB' peers. We believe Bank Indonesia (BI) will
tighten policy settings if necessary, but have noted in the past that this
remains an area of concern due to some growth bias in BI policy.
The political challenge presented by increasing fuel prices was also evident at
the time of the December upgrade, given the delays suffered by previous
proposals. We noted how the informal build-up to the 2014 election had begun,
potentially slowing governance as well as economic reform measures that could
strengthen the credit profile over the long term.