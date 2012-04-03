(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 03 -
Ratings -- Transnet SOC Ltd. -------------------------------------- 03-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa
Local currency A-/Negative/--
Foreign currency BBB+/Negative/-- Primary SIC: Transportation
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 89378T
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Jan-2011 A-/-- BBB+/--
18-Dec-2007 A/-- BBB+/--
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : South Africa (Republic of)
Rating Rating Date
ZAR2 bil 13.5% nts due 04/15/2028 A 25-Jan-2011
ZAR1.5 bil 10.% bnds due 03/30/2029 A 25-Jan-2011
US$1 bil med-term note Prog 04/15/1998: sr
unsecd BBB+ 02-Aug-2005
US$2 bil med-term note Prog 07/14/2009: sr
unsecd BBB+ 08-Jun-2010