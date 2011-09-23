(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 23-

-- Switzerland-based refiner Petroplus Holdings AG posted weak results in the first half of 2011. As a result, the group breached a financial covenant and needs to maintain a certain level of excess collateral.

-- In our view, the European refining environment will remain difficult and we are concerned that Petroplus may be unable to generate free operating cash flow.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Petroplus to 'B' from 'B+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects a degree of flexibility provided by the group's long-ended debt maturity profile.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Switzerland-based refiner Petroplus Holdings AG to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable.

We have lowered our senior unsecured debt rating on notes totalling $1.6 billion and a $150 million convertible bond issued by Petroplus Finance Ltd. (Bermuda), a group finance subsidiary, to 'B-' from 'B'. The recovery ratings of '5' on all instruments remain unchanged.