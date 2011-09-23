(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 23-
-- Switzerland-based refiner Petroplus Holdings AG posted weak
results in the first half of 2011. As a result, the group breached a financial
covenant and needs to maintain a certain level of excess collateral.
-- In our view, the European refining environment will remain difficult
and we are concerned that Petroplus may be unable to generate free operating
cash flow.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Petroplus to
'B' from 'B+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects a degree of flexibility provided by the
group's long-ended debt maturity profile.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its
long-term corporate credit rating on Switzerland-based refiner Petroplus
Holdings AG to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable.
We have lowered our senior unsecured debt rating on notes totalling $1.6
billion and a $150 million convertible bond issued by Petroplus Finance Ltd.
(Bermuda), a group finance subsidiary, to 'B-' from 'B'. The recovery ratings
of '5' on all instruments remain unchanged.