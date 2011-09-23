BRIEF-Criteria Caixa sells 5.322 percent of Caixabank
* Criteria Caixa sells 5.322 percent of Caixabank through accelerated book building placement Source text for Eikon:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 23- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the rating and outlook on Swire Pacific Ltd. (A-/Stable/--; cnAA) are not affected by the company's plan to list its wholly owned property subsidiary, Swire Properties Ltd. , on the Hong Kong stock exchange by way of introduction.
We understand the listing plan is in its preliminary stage. In addition, we do not expect the proposed listing to involve any cash proceeds based on the current plan.
In our view, the proposed transaction is likely to have limited impact on Swire Pacific's credit profile. We believe the sizable cash proceeds from the sale of a regional shopping mall in July 2011 have eased the pressure on the company to fund its large capital spending with debt in the next two years. As a result, Swire Pacific's leverage ratios could improve, instead of weakening in 2011.
* Criteria Caixa sells 5.322 percent of Caixabank through accelerated book building placement Source text for Eikon:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks - Rating Action Report https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894089 MOSCOW, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian banks' and financial companies' National Ratings and simultaneously withdrawn them. The affirmation of the National Ratings reflects limited changes since the last review. The National Ratings are being withdrawn because Fitch has withdrawn its Russian National
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: