Sept 23- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the rating and outlook on Swire Pacific Ltd. (A-/Stable/--; cnAA) are not affected by the company's plan to list its wholly owned property subsidiary, Swire Properties Ltd. , on the Hong Kong stock exchange by way of introduction.

We understand the listing plan is in its preliminary stage. In addition, we do not expect the proposed listing to involve any cash proceeds based on the current plan.

In our view, the proposed transaction is likely to have limited impact on Swire Pacific's credit profile. We believe the sizable cash proceeds from the sale of a regional shopping mall in July 2011 have eased the pressure on the company to fund its large capital spending with debt in the next two years. As a result, Swire Pacific's leverage ratios could improve, instead of weakening in 2011.