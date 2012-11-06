Nov 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has placed its 'BB-(sf)' rating on Residential Reinsurance 2011 Ltd. Series 2011-1 Class 5 notes and 'BB(sf)' rating on Residential Reinsurance 2012 Ltd. Series 2012-1 Class 5 notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Residential Reinsurance is an ongoing natural peril catastrophe bond program (since 1997) sponsored by United Services Automobile Assn. (USAA; AA+/Negative/--). Each class of notes covers annual losses from hurricane, earthquake, severe thunderstorm, winter storm, and wildfire on an aggregate basis. The current risk period began on June 1, 2012, and ends May 31, 2013.

We placed the ratings on CreditWatch due to a loss estimate notice related to Catastrophe Series 90 (Hurricane Sandy) submitted by USAA to Residential Reinsurance 2011 and 2012. The estimates of ultimate net losses range from $129 million to $363 million, with a point estimate of $291 million.

So far there have been two covered events for the current risk period, Catastrophe Series 77 (a central and northeast U.S. wind and hail tornado on June 6) and Catastrophe Series 83 (a central and northeast U.S. wind and hail tornado on June 28) that have generated estimated ultimate net losses of $187 million. These events, plus the losses from Hurricane Sandy, decrease the amount of future losses necessary to trigger an event payment and, in our view, increase the risk associated with these bonds.

We have asked AIR Worldwide Corp., the reset and calculation agent, to recalculate the probability of attachment for the remaining risk period, using each of the above lost estimates. Once we receive those results, we will update the status of the CreditWatch within 10 days.

In October 2012, we received an updated probability of attachment for reflecting the losses from Catastrophe Series 77 and 83, and the time remaining in the current risk period. Based on this information, we do not anticipate that the ratings on either class of notes would be lowered by more than one notch. There is the potential for no rating action to be taken as well--at that point, we would remove the ratings from CreditWatch.

To the extent losses accrue through the risk period but do not reach the attachment point, the attachment point will be reset on June 1, 2013, the risk period starts anew and all losses from the previous risk period will not count for the current risk period.

RATINGS LIST

Ratings On CreditWatch

To From

Residential Reinsurance 2011 Ltd.

Series 2011-1 Class 5 BB-(sf)/Watch Neg BB-(sf)

Residential Reinsurance 2012 Ltd.

Series 2012-1 Class 5 BB(sf)/Watch Neg BB(sf)

