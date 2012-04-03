(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed GAIL (India) Limited's (GAIL) Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (LT FCIDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has equated GAIL's rating with that of the Government of India (GoI,
'BBB-'/Stable) using its Parent Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria, to reflect
the overall legal, operational and strategic ties between the two entities and
GoI's 57.3% ownership in GAIL. Although GAIL has a strong business and financial
profile despite the fuel subsidy burden it shares with the GoI, its rating is
effectively constrained by that of the latter.
Fitch believes that GAIL acts as the GoI's tool for policy implementation by
sharing a part of under-recoveries arising from subsidised LPG and kerosene
prices under the directions of the GoI. The GoI imposes price caps on three key
fuels - diesel, LPG (for domestic use) and kerosene (sold through the public
distribution system). Under-recoveries - which result when tariffs are lower
than market prices - are then shared by the national oil companies (including
GAIL) and the GoI itself.
GAIL is also a strategically important entity for the GoI in view of its
dominant position in the natural gas (NG) pipeline industry in India, which will
continue as the company is significantly expanding its pipeline network in
India. GAIL currently owns 72% of the total gas pipeline network in India.
Further, it is the government agency for implementing several proposed
trans-national pipelines which are strategic from the perspective of long-term
energy security.
The company's pipelines approved prior to the introduction of new regulations in
2008 work on the principle of assured post tax return on capital employed,
making that part of the business very stable. Fitch, however, notes that after
the new regulations came into force, all pipelines are awarded on the basis of
competitive bidding, which might slightly reduce the stability of GAIL's
business profile in the long term. Also, GAIL's other businesses -
petrochemicals and liquid hydrocarbons, which on a standalone basis contributed
22% and 18.7%, respectively, to EBIT in 9MFY12 (consolidated FY11: 21% and 8.5%
, respectively) - are exposed to market forces. Besides, it is also focusing on
NG trading business through long-term tie-ups for purchase of liquefied NG (LNG)
and investments in upstream activities, including shale gas acreages. Thus,
GAIL's business profile, a mix of a regulated entity and market-exposed
businesses, is gradually moving towards the latter.
GAIL has lined up significant capex plans over the next four years, significant
part of which will be funded through borrowings. These include expansion of its
gas pipeline network to about 14,000 km by 2013 from 8,650 km currently, and
petrochemical capacity to 900,000 MTPA by 2014 from the current 450,000 MTPA.
Further, the company is investing significantly in petrochemical business
through its subsidiary, Brahmputra Cracker and Polymer Limited and JV, ONGC
Petro Additions Limited. GAIL is also actively pursuing opportunities in city
gas distribution sector together with various JV partners, exploration and
production blocks, and power generation segment.
Financial profile is comfortable due to consistently high profitability
(FY07-FY11: 18%-20%) and strong liquidity position on a consolidated basis,
given negative cash conversion cycle. Owing to the high EBITDAR margins and
moderate borrowings for its capex, which have started increasing recently,
GAIL's consolidated financial leverage (net adjusted debt/op. EBIDTAR) has
remained below 1x over FY07 to FY11. However, financial leverage is likely to
increase slightly due to its aggressive capex plans, but would remain very
comfortable for the rating category.
Any change in the GoI's FC IDR will lead to a similar change in GAIL's FC
ratings.
For 9MFY12, on a standalone basis, GAIL had revenue of INR298bn (consolidated
FY11: INR351bn) and an EBITDAR margin of 16.9% (18.5%).