(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 06 -

OVERVIEW

-- On July 20, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A and B notes in Claris Finance 2005 and Claris Finance 2007.

-- Today's rating actions follow the replacement of the Italian account bank provider in these transactions with Deutsche Bank AG and our performance review of the transactions.

-- Following our performance review, we have affirmed our ratings in Claris Finance 2005, and Claris Finance 2007. At the same time, we have removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A and B notes in both transactions

-- Claris Finance 2005 and Claris Finance 2007 are Italian RMBS transactions. Claris Finance 2007 is backed by mortgage loans secured over Italian residential properties granted to individuals. Claris Finance 2005 is backed by mortgage loans secured over Italian residential properties granted to individuals and a pool of mortgage loans secured over Italian commercial properties granted to single proprietorships and companies.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions in Claris Finance 2005 S.r.l. and Claris Finance 2007 S.r.l.

Specifically, we have:

-- Affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'AA+ (sf)' rating on the class A notes and our 'AA (sf)' rating on the class B notes in Claris Finance 2005 for performance and counterparty reasons;

-- Affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'AA+ (sf)' rating on the class A notes and our 'AA (sf)' rating on the class B notes in Claris Finance 2007 for performance and counterparty reasons; and

-- Affirmed our 'BBB (sf)' rating on the class C notes in Claris Finance 2007 for performance reason (see list below).

Today's rating actions resolve our CreditWatch negative placements and follow the replacement of the Italian account bank provider in Claris Finance 2005 and Claris Finance 2007 with Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1). We also conducted a performance review of each transaction.

On July 20, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A and B notes in Claris Finance 2005 and Claris Finance 2007 following the expiry of the Italian account bank remedy periods, where the Italian account bank was no longer considered eligible to act as a bank account provider (see "Ratings On 31 Italian RMBS And ABS Tranches Placed On Watch Neg After Expiry Of Italian Account Bank Remedy Periods").

In our opinion, the performance of the transactions' underlying collateral has been stable so far, in line with our expectations when we last reviewed them on Jan. 13, 2012 (see "Rating Affirmed On Italian RMBS Transaction Claris Finance 2005's Class B Notes For Credit And Counterparty Reasons," and "Ratings Affirmed On Italian RMBS Deal Claris Finance 2007's Class B And C Notes For Credit And Counterparty Reasons"). We have therefore affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes in both transactions.

Claris Finance 2005 and Claris Finance 2007 are Italian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions. Claris Finance 2007 is backed by mortgage loans secured over Italian residential properties granted to individuals. Claris Finance 2005 is backed by mortgage loans secured over Italian residential properties granted to individuals and a pool of mortgage loans secured over Italian commercial properties granted to single proprietorships and companies.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Ratings On 31 Italian RMBS And ABS Tranches Placed On Watch Neg After Expiry Of Italian Account Bank Remedy Periods, July 20, 2012

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Rating Affirmed On Italian RMBS Transaction Claris Finance 2005's Class B Notes For Credit And Counterparty Reasons, Jan. 13, 2012;

-- Ratings Affirmed On Italian RMBS Deal Claris Finance 2007's Class B And C Notes For Credit And Counterparty Reasons, Jan. 13, 2012.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Claris Finance 2005 S.r.l.

EUR476.013 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A AA+ (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg

B AA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg

Claris Finance 2007 S.r.l.

EUR517.025 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A AA+ (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg

B AA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg

Rating Affirmed

C BBB (sf)