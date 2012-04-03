(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based IOI Corporation Berhad's (IOI)
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The
senior unsecured rating on IOI Ventures (L) Berhad's USD500m notes due 2015, guaranteed by IOI,
has also been affirmed at 'BBB+'.
The rating affirmation reflects IOI's strong operating cash generation and liquidity and its
modest financial leverage. Plantation operations, which drive the majority of its cash
generation, benefit from the strong maturity profile of its Malaysian plantations where prime
plantations constitute 73% of total plantation area. This, coupled with the company's industry
leading yield (yield per hectare of 23.7 tonnes), supports the company's position as a low-cost
producer of crude palm oil (CPO). IOI's plantation ventures in Indonesia are broadly
self-funding. Its downstream operations, which off-take most of IOI's CPO production, capture
additional value from this vertical integration; however, profitability of these operations is
thin due to high raw material costs. IOI's CPO business consisting of plantations and downstream
operations contributed 95% of consolidated revenues and 79% of EBIT in the six months ended
December 2011 (H1FY12).
IOI's traditional property development operations in Malaysia are performing well. However,
the outlook for the company's Singapore-based property development is cautious. The imposition
of additional buyer stamp duty to discourage purchases by investors and overseas buyers and a
forecast economic slowdown in 2012 are likely to put downward pressure on capital values and
rentals, especially in the prime/luxury residential property development IOI is predominantly
engaged in. However, Fitch believes IOI has adequate financial flexibility to withstand a weak
performance in its Singapore operations without impairing its credit profile.
Rising CPO prices led to an increase in the value of inventory holdings to MYR 2.59bn as of
31 December 2011 from MYR1.58bn as of 30 June 2010, albeit slightly lower than MYR2.65bn as of
30 June 2011. Net debt increased to MYR2.61bn at end-June 2011 from MYR880m as at end-June 2010
due to higher inventory consumption, MYR461m incurred capex and a substantially higher dividend
payout of MYR1.25bn (FY10: MYR589m). Consequently, fund flow from operations (FFO) adjusted net
leverage increased to 1.23x in FY11 from 0.41x in FY10. Nevertheless, IOI's net leverage is
representative of similarly rated entities. Liquidity is strong with cash reserves of MYR3.15bn
at end-December 2011 against debt maturities of around MYR807.4m to June 2013.
IOI is expected to continue generating strong cash flows from plantations supported by
robust CPO prices. Fitch notes that investments, in its core areas of operations - plantations,
downstream operations and property - are an important growth driver for the company. The
proposed IPO of Indonesia-based Bumitama Agri Ltd, in which IOI has a 36% stake, is unlikely to
impact IOI's debt servicing ability though IOI may report an appreciation/ depreciation in the
reported value of its stake in Bumitama Agri, depending on the market performance of the stock.
Any major debt-funded investments or changes in the company's capital management leading to
leverage being sustained over 2.5x and/or increasing its business risk profile would put
pressure on IOI's ratings. Ratings are constrained at current levels due to the inherent
cyclicality and volatility of its plantation operations.