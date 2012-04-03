(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 03 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk. ------------------------- 03-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Positive/B Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Apr-2011 BB/B BB/B
03-Nov-2005 BB-/B BB-/B
===============================================================================