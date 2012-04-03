Rationale

The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement by Brazilian holding company Camargo Correa S.A. (CCSA; BB/Watch Neg/--) that it has launched an offer to acquire all of the shares that it does not already own in Cimpor from the existing shareholders. CCSA currently owns 32.94% of Cimpor (33.25% of the voting rights).

Although the takeover will have to pass several regulatory hurdles, we could lower our ratings on Cimpor if CCSA achieves majority ownership, in line with our criteria on rating parents and their subsidiaries. This is because we assess CCSA as having weaker credit quality than Cimpor.

CCSA will acquire the shares through Intercement Austria Holding GmbH. We note that about 15% of Cimpor's shares are in free float. The remainder is held by a few financial institutions and corporations. (For further details, see our last full analysis on Cimpor, "Cimpor Cimentos de Portugal, S.G.P.S. S.A.," published Sept. 1, 2011). We understand that at least one shareholder--Portuguese bank Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A. (Caixa; BB-/Negative/B), which owns a 9.6% stake--has already accepted the offer of EUR5.50 per share. There have been no official announcements from the other shareholders to date. The degree of success of the takeover depends on the degree of acceptance by the other shareholders. We cannot predict the likely degree of CCSA's eventual control at this time.

The ratings on Cimpor reflect our view that Cimpor will continue to report strong profitability and high margins, compared with other heavy materials groups. This is supported by Cimpor's strong presence in emerging markets and solid positions in low-cost, often highly consolidated, markets.

Rating constraints include Cimpor's expansionary financial policy; likely steady, sizable, dividend payouts; and limited size, compared with a number of its peers. In addition, Cimpor remains concentrated in three markets: Spain, Portugal, and Brazil. Further constraints are the company's exposure to volatility in emerging markets and the construction industry's cyclicality, commoditization, and high energy and capital intensity. In our assessment, Cimpor has low exposure to country risk, in line with our criteria for nonsovereign ratings in the European Monetary Union (EMU).

Liquidity

Prior to the takeover bid, we assessed Cimpor's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria.

The majority of Cimpor's credit facilities are subject to change-of-control provisions that will be triggered should CCSA achieve majority ownership of Cimpor. We believe that all entities involved in the acquisition understand this, and that it will be proactively managed by CCSA during the takeover process. Nevertheless, we note that a failure to manage the trigger of these provisions would likely result in significant liquidity risk for Cimpor and would therefore have a bearing on the ratings.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement on completion of the takeover. If CCSA's offer results in it assuming majority ownership of Cimpor, we would seek to understand CCSA's integration and operational strategy and the new group structure. We would also analyze any operational implications of the takeover, as well as the liquidity and funding of the consolidated group.

We anticipate that, in the event of a successful majority takeover, we would likely align our ratings on Cimpor with those on CCSA. The extent of the downgrade will depend on our assessment of the effect of the acquisition on our ratings on CCSA. This is because we will likely cap the ratings on Cimpor at the level of the ratings on CCSA, in line with our criteria for rating parents and their subsidiaries.

We could remove the ratings on Cimpor from CreditWatch and affirm them if CCSA does not achieve ownership of a majority stake.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Camargo Correa S.A. 'BB' Credit Rating Put On Watch Negative After Its Public Offer To Buy Cimpor Cimentos de Portugal, April 2, 2012

-- Cimpor Cimentos de Portugal, S.G.P.S. S.A., Sept. 1, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008

-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May, 13, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Cimpor Cimentos de Portugal, S.G.P.S. S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3

Cimpor Inversiones S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3

Senior Unsecured Debt BBB-/Watch Neg BBB-