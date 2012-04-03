(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties Limited's (GLP) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed GLP's senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and its SGD-denominated perpetual capital securities issued in December 2011 and January 2012 at 'BBB-'.

The affirmation reflects the company's continued robust operating performance in 9MFY12 (year-end March). Total revenue increased 18% y-o-y to USD412m, driven by growth in China, where revenue rose 75%. EBIT excluding revaluation also increased 11%, on account of the Chinese market. Fitch expects GLP to continue to generate the bulk of its revenue and EBIT excluding revaluation from Japan (9MFY12: 74% and over 82% respectively), which is underlined in the Stable Outlook. However, the contribution of the Chinese operations has been growing steadily in recent years and its share is likely to increase further, reflecting ongoing expansion.

However, Fitch notes that interest cover is likely to be below the agency's previous expectations due to increased levels of higher-cost debt, including perpetual capital securities issued in 2011 and early 2012. EBIT (operating EBIT before associate income) net interest cover (NIC) is likely to remain around 3x over the next two to three years, compared with 4.3x in FY11. In Fitch's view, this leaves little headroom at the current rating level. However, Fitch expects the ratio to improve once the pace of its portfolio expansion in China slows down.

During 2011, the company stepped up on the refinancing of existing debt and extended its debt maturity while debt refinancing in Japan had slowed considerably during and in the aftermath of the financial crisis. As of end-December 2011, the weighted debt maturity profile of the company was 3.6 years, compared with two years in March 2011. Despite the improvement, GLP's debt maturity profile remains short compared with that of similarly rated peers, although this risk is mitigated to some extent by the company's continued access to debt capital markets, as evident in the issue of the CNY bonds and perpetual securities.

As of end-December 2011, the company's completed portfolio in China was 6.3 million sqm, up from four million sqm in March 2011. Fitch also notes that the company has also resumed investing in Japan. To date, the company has set up two JVs in Japan to develop new properties and to acquire existing logistics properties. The company is also looking to monetize its Japanese portfolio, including a potential listing of its Japanese portfolio, with J-REITs among its options.

Negative rating actions could arise if GLP's EBIT NIC falls below 3x during its expansion phase or remains below 3.5x once its portfolio is stabilized, if its unencumbered asset cover ratio falls below 2x on a sustained basis, or if its average debt maturity profile does not extend towards five years by 2013. Fitch does not expect a positive rating action until the company Chinese portfolio has stabilized.

GLP is the largest provider of modern logistics facilities in Japan and China. GLP owns, manages and leases out an extensive network of logistics facilities, with a completed gross floor area of 9.1 million sqm in seven major cities in Japan and 25 major cities in China as of end-December 2011.