UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Nov 07 Kuwait Finance House (KFH)
* Moody's placed on review for downgrade the following ratings of Kuwait Finance House (KFH): the Aa3 long-term and Prime-1 short-term deposit ratings, as well as the C- standalone bank financial strength rating (BFSR), which maps to a baa2 baseline credit assessment (BCA).
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts