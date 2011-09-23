(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 23- This is a correction of the version published on 22 September 2011. The issuer has informed that the maturity of the bonds should be 5 October 2018, and not 30 September 2018 as previously indicated.

Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan-based Taishin Financial Holdings Company's (Taishin Holdings) proposed TWD1.8bn subordinated bond a final National Long-Term rating of 'A-(twn)'. The company's subordinated bonds carry a fixed coupon rate of 2.2% and will mature on 5 October 2018. The new capital raising is mainly for refinancing purposes and maintaining adequate capitalisation.

The subordinated bonds are rated two notches below Taishin Holdings' National Long-Term rating 'A+(twn)', in line with Fitch's revised hybrid notching criteria (for more information, please see 'Rating Hybrid Securities' available on www.fitchratings.com).

The rating of the subordinated bonds mainly reflects its loss absorption feature through coupon and principal deferrals if Taishin Holdings' capital adequacy ratio (CAR) falls below the regulatory minimum requirement of 100%. At end-H111, Taishin Holdings' CAR was 127.16%.