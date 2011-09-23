German auto loan receivables, which Santander Consumer Bank AG [CCKGg.UL] (SC Bank) originated and sold to SC Germany Auto 11-1, back the notes. A combination of excess spread, a reserve fund, and (for the class A notes only) subordination of the class B notes provide protection for the class A and B noteholders.

At closing, a subordinated loan (totaling EUR30 million) granted to SC Germany Auto 11-1 by SC Bank (the "subordinated loan provider") fully funded the reserve fund. The reserve fund serves as credit enhancement to the class A and B notes, ranking junior to these notes for interest and principal payments.

This is SC Bank's eighth true-sale auto-loan transaction in the term market. Similar to SC Germany Auto 2010-1 UG, its last transaction that we rated, SC Germany Auto 11-1 features a static pool with sequential note amortization.

There is a principal-deficiency trigger in place. Once hit, it changes the payment order of interest on the class B notes to be subordinated to the class A notes principal.

SC Bank is a noncaptive provider of auto loans, predominantly used to finance passenger cars (and a small number of motorbikes and trailers) made by various manufacturers. SC Bank is an indirect daughter company of Banco Santander S.A. (AA/Negative/A-1+) in Spain. It is the largest noncaptive provider of auto loans in Germany and is also a main competitor to special banks, savings banks, and captives.

RATINGS LIST

SC Germany Auto 2011-1 UG (Haftungsbeschrankt)

EUR600 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Class Rating* Amount

(mil. EUR)

A AAA (sf) 573

B A (sf) 27