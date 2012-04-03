Fitch Affirms Rabobank at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A.'s (Rabobank) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook, Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this Rating Action Commentary. In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'AA-(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) to Rabobank as part of its roll-out of DCRs to sig