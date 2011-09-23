(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 23- Fitch Ratings says that amid the dramatic shift in the ABCP landscape, large bank-sponsored multi-sellers have emerged as the primary survivors from the credit crisis.

Speaking at the agency's annual ABCP conference in London yesterday, Emma-Jane Fulcher, Senior Director in Fitch's ABCP team said: "Traditional ABCP multi-sellers proved resilient through the crisis as investors recognised and distinguished the protections afforded through the structures."

From a ratings standpoint, ABCP multi-seller programmes performed well throughout the crisis.

"No ABCP multi-seller programmes were downgraded for credit reasons related to the underlying assets, and no traditional ABCP multi-seller investors suffered a credit loss or payment delay throughout the crisis," added Michael Dean, Managing Director in Fitch's ABS team. "Fitch expects ABCP ratings will continue to reflect and change with those of the underlying bank sponsors."

Regulation is expected to impact ABCP conduits. "Regulation has had and will continue to have an impact on conduits from an issuer and investor perspective and could potentially result in the further consolidation of programmes," added Ms Fulcher.

The US ABCP market stood at approximately USD355bn at mid-September 2011, down from a peak of USD1.3trn, with European ABCP outstandings at approximately USD30bn at end-August 2011, down from a peak of USD297bn at end-July 2007.