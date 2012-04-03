(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 -

OVERVIEW

-- On March 28, 2012, we lowered our corporate credit rating on Dexia S.A. banking group's core banks to 'BBB/Watch Neg/A-2' from 'BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2'.

-- The ratings on FCC Surf's class A1, A2, B1, and B2 notes are linked to the lower of i) Dexia Credit Local's corporate credit rating and ii), the higher of Sanef and the guarantee providers, MBIA and Assured Guaranty's corporate credit ratings.

-- As the ratings on FCC Surf's notes are linked to the lower of the rating on Dexia Credit Local, we have lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes and placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B1 and B2 notes.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on FCC Surf's class A1 and A2 notes. At the same time, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B1 and B2 notes (see list below).

On Dec. 5, 2011, following the application of our new bank criteria, we lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our long-term rating on the interest rate swap provider for this transaction, Dexia Credit Local (see "S&PCORRECT: Dexia Credit Local Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'BBB+'; Ratings Remain On CreditWatch Negative").

Following this rating action, on Dec. 21, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on FCC Surf's class A1 and A2 notes (see "Ratings On 19 Tranches In 12 European ABS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions").

On March 28, 2012, we lowered our long-term rating on Dexia Credit Local to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' due to its continued reliance on short-term funding, geographic concentration, and because its unrealized losses look likely to represent a majority of its capital (see "Dexia Credit Local Downgraded To 'BBB' On Weakened Liquidity And Risk Position; Ratings Remain On Watch Negative"). The long-term rating remains on CreditWatch negative.

The ratings on FCC Surf's Class A1, A2, B1, and B2 notes are linked to the lower of i) Dexia Credit Local's corporate credit rating, and ii) the higher of Sanef's corporate credit rating (BBB+/Stable/A-2) and the guarantee providers, MBIA U.K. Insurance Ltd. and Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd.'s corporate credit ratings (MBIA; B/Negative, Assured Guaranty; AA-/Stable). The interest rate swap documentation is in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria, and our ratings therefore reflect the application of a one-notch uplift above the long-term rating on Dexia Credit Local (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

Given the link between the ratings on FCC Surf's notes and the long-term rating on Dexia Credit Local, and considering the recent downgrade of Dexia Credit Local, we have lowered and placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on FCC Surf's class A1 and A2 notes. We have also placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B1 and B2 notes to reflect the rating on Dexia Credit Local.

FCC Surf is a French asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction, which securitizes the receivables arising from a bank loan to Sanef.