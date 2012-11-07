(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its long-term corporate credit and
debt ratings on Korea-based automakers Hyundai Motor Co. (HMC; BBB+/Stable/--) and
Kia Motors Corp. (Kia; BBB+/Stable/--) are unaffected by overstated fuel-economy
labels on their vehicles in the U.S.
On Nov.2, 2012, HMC and Kia apologized for overstating fuel mileage labels on
around 900,000 2011-13 model vehicles sold in the U.S. Most of the labels
overstated mileage by 1-2 miles per gallon. The companies said they would
correct the labels and compensate car owners for the undeclared fuel
consumption.
In our view, the incident has little impact on our ratings on either company.
We believe the admission is unlikely to have a significant immediate financial
impact on the companies, because compensation is likely to shave at most less
than 1% off annual EBITDA for either company over the next 5-7 years. Also, we
believe the companies' financial profiles are solid enough to absorb potential
additional compensation if further negative developments occur, such as a
class action suit or similar mislabeling cases in other countries.
However, the admission could slow the rapid improvement of HMC and Kia's
brands in recent years and, consequently, also their shares of the global auto
market and their profitability. We think restoring a loss of credibility in
the companies' claims of better fuel-economy than their competitors, which we
consider a key driver of their improved business performance amid a climate of
higher oil prices and a weak global economy, will take some time.