Summary analysis -- PHOENIX Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KG ------------ 03-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Drugs,
proprietaries,
and sundries
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Feb-2012 BB/-- BB/--
27-Jul-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
20-Aug-2010 B+/-- B+/--
05-Jul-2010 CCC/-- CCC/--
Rationale
The rating on Germany-based pharmaceutical wholesaler PHOENIX Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KG
(PHOENIX) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory"
business risk profile, as the biggest European pharmaceutical wholesaler, and its "significant"
financial risk profile.
PHOENIX's key business risks include having to operate in a regulated and strictly
price-controlled business allowing for only moderate operating margins of 2%-3%. This is more
than offset, however, by the group's market-leading position in Europe and system-relevant
positioning as a provider of drugs in the context of large countries' health care systems.
Further credit-supporting factors are the predictability and stability of key business
parameters and the supportive underlying demographic trends.