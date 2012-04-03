(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- PHOENIX Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KG ------------ 03-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Drugs,

proprietaries,

and sundries

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Feb-2012 BB/-- BB/--

27-Jul-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

20-Aug-2010 B+/-- B+/--

05-Jul-2010 CCC/-- CCC/--

Rationale

The rating on Germany-based pharmaceutical wholesaler PHOENIX Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KG (PHOENIX) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile, as the biggest European pharmaceutical wholesaler, and its "significant" financial risk profile.

PHOENIX's key business risks include having to operate in a regulated and strictly price-controlled business allowing for only moderate operating margins of 2%-3%. This is more than offset, however, by the group's market-leading position in Europe and system-relevant positioning as a provider of drugs in the context of large countries' health care systems. Further credit-supporting factors are the predictability and stability of key business parameters and the supportive underlying demographic trends.