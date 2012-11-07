Nov 07 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC),China Construction Bank (CCB), Bank of China (BOC) and Agricultural Bank of China (ABC)

* Moody's has affirmed the long-term/short-term deposit ratings of A1/P-1 for China's big four banks:  Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)  China Construction Bank (CCB)  Bank of China (BOC)  Agricultural Bank of China (ABC)