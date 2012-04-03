(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 03 - The operating balances of rated Swedish local and regional governments (LRGs) are
likely to decline over the next two years from the relatively strong levels of 2010 and 2011,
according to a report released today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
The report, titled "Swedish Local Governments Face Greater Reliance On Tax Revenues As
Extraordinary State Support Comes To A Halt", says this is because the central government has
now phased out extraordinary state support schemes introduced in 2009 to help the sector recover
from the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
In view of Standard & Poor's base-case assumption that tax revenues will show only modest
growth due to slowing growth in the Swedish economy in 2012, the credit rating agency thinks
rated Swedish LRGs will face testing budgetary conditions over the next two years.
Faced with declining growth in operating revenues while continuing ambitious capital
spending, rated LRGs will increasingly finance their investments by issuing debt on the capital
markets, the report says.