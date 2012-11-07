Nov 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed OAO Novatek's Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB-' and its National
Long-term rating and National senior unsecured ratings at 'AA+(rus)'. Novatek Finance Limited's
foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating has also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDRs and National Long-term rating is Stable.
The rating actions follow the announcement by Novatek that it will acquire a 49% stake in
ZAO Nortgaz (Nortgaz) for USD1,375m in a fully debt-funded transaction. Novatek expects to close
the transaction in 2012.
The transaction is likely to see leverage metrics breach the parameters Fitch has set out as
likely to trigger a downgrade if sustained. However, the breach will be by only a modest amount,
and based on conservative forecasts and past behaviour, Fitch expects that metrics will return
to more comfortable levels for the ratings in one to two years. Until this happens, Novatek's
capacity to undertake further acquisitions without jeopardising the rating will be limited. From
a business perspective, the acquisition will further strengthen Novatek's position in the
Russian gas market, and bring synergy benefits, albeit Novatek will share management with 51%
shareholder OAO Gazprom (Gazprom, 'BBB'/Stable)
Fitch forecasts Novatek's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage ratio will
exceed the agency's current negative rating guideline of 2x in 2012, if the transaction
completes this year, but expects it to reduce to around 1.7x in 2013-2014 following a gradual
repayment of the company's debt. Fitch expects the company's FFO interest coverage to fall below
the agency's current negative rating guideline of 10x in 2013, but to improve to 10x-12x in
2014-2015.
Fitch believes that the acquisition will be beneficial for Novatek's business profile,
strengthening its position as the key independent natural gas producer in Russia. Nortgaz is
likely to get access to Novatek's existing infrastructure giving rise to the synergy effect. At
the same time, Nortgaz's post-acquisition capex, dividend and debt policy remains uncertain, as
Novatek will have to coordinate all key management decisions with the second major shareholder
of the company, Gazprom, which holds a 51% stake in Nortgaz. Consequently, Fitch has not
included Nortgaz's possible dividends into its cash flow forecasts for Novatek, although this
may change if Nortgaz demonstrates its ability to generate positive FCF after the acquisition.
Fitch's expectations are based on the assumption that natural gas prices in Russia will
continue to rise by 15% p.a. in the medium term, according to the Russian government's
commitment to liberalize the price of natural gas sold on the domestic market by 2015-2018.
In 2011, Nortgaz's production amounted to around 70 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per
day (mboed), and its proved reserves amounted to 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent, of which
13% are liquid hydrocarbons. Nortgaz holds a license for production of gas and liquids at the
North Urengoyskoye field, which is located in close proximity to the Yurkharovskoye field,
Novatek's key producing assets, and to Novatek's gas condensate pipeline to Purovsky Plant.
Novatek is the second-largest natural gas producer in Russia with total hydrocarbon
production averaging 861mboed (excluding equity stakes).
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive
rating action include:
- Completion of Yamal LNG enhancing the company's business profile with greater access to
export markets and more diversified operations
- Larger domestic market share to a level that makes Novatek a more serious Gazprom
competitor
- Leverage consistently less than 0.5x; interest coverage consistently greater than 20x; and
consistently positive free cash flow
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative
rating action include:
- Leverage consistently greater than 2x; interest coverage consistently less than 10x; and
consistently negative free cash flow
- Large self-financed cash outlays for Yamal LNG development, majority debt funding of Yamal
LNG through Novatek's balance sheet, or Novatek guaranteeing a material portion of the debt
attracted to finance the project
- Debt-financed acquisition-led growth strategy that results in a permanent departure from
the presently conservative financial policy
- Rising domestic competition that results in loss of market share or competitive position