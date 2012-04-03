(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Forethought Financial Group Inc. -------------- 03-Apr-2012

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Mar-2010 BBB-/-- --/--

Rationale

The counterparty credit rating on Forethought Financial Group Inc. (FFG) and the insurer financial strength rating on its subsidiary, Forethought Life Insurance Co. (FLIC), reflect the group's top three market position in the preneed life insurance market, very strong capitalization and liquidity, and conservative risk profile. Offsetting these strengths is the slow growth in the funeral services industry and the modest scope of FFG's chosen niche markets.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that FFG will maintain its leading market position in the preneed insurance sector and continue to achieve profitable growth in its annuity and final expense life insurance businesses while maintaining its very strong capitalization and liquidity as measured by our models. We could lower the ratings if the group's preneed business continues to experience net negative business flow over the next two years, GAAP operating return on assets (ROA) deteriorates below 50 basis points, or capital redundancy falls below the 'A' level. We believe that it's unlikely we would raise the ratings within the two-year outlook horizon given the company limited scope of business.