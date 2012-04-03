UPDATE 3-Canada's Royal Bank hits C$3 billion quarterly profit
* CEO says focus in United States on organic growth (Adds CEO comment from conference call)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 03 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Forethought Financial Group Inc. -------------- 03-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: United States
Local currency BBB-/Stable/-- State/Province: Delaware
Primary SIC: Hospital and
medical service
plans
Mult. CUSIP6: 34628T
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Mar-2010 BBB-/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The counterparty credit rating on Forethought Financial Group Inc. (FFG) and the insurer financial strength rating on its subsidiary, Forethought Life Insurance Co. (FLIC), reflect the group's top three market position in the preneed life insurance market, very strong capitalization and liquidity, and conservative risk profile. Offsetting these strengths is the slow growth in the funeral services industry and the modest scope of FFG's chosen niche markets.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that FFG will maintain its leading market position in the preneed insurance sector and continue to achieve profitable growth in its annuity and final expense life insurance businesses while maintaining its very strong capitalization and liquidity as measured by our models. We could lower the ratings if the group's preneed business continues to experience net negative business flow over the next two years, GAAP operating return on assets (ROA) deteriorates below 50 basis points, or capital redundancy falls below the 'A' level. We believe that it's unlikely we would raise the ratings within the two-year outlook horizon given the company limited scope of business.
* CEO says focus in United States on organic growth (Adds CEO comment from conference call)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 (IFR) - Next week's planned US$3.2bn IPO of Snap Inc, maker of the popular Snapchat app, is oversubscribed, market sources told IFR on Friday.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates prices)