CR Land's credit profile should remain stable over the next year due to the company's strong property sales and large and steadily growing rental income. We anticipate that contract sales will exceed Chinese renminbi (RMB) 45 billion in 2012, higher than CR Land's budget of RMB40 billion and our base case of RMB36 billion. This is due to the company's diversified portfolio, flexible pricing, and good execution. Its contract sales of RMB41.9 billion in the first 10 months of 2012 were 4.6% higher than its full-year budget. We have adequate visibility on CR Land's financial performance for 2012. The company had RMB$60.5 billion unrecognized property sales in early August 2012. We expect its gross margins to decline modestly due to lower prices and higher construction costs.

We expect CR Land's debt level to remain high due to expansion-related funding. Nevertheless, we note the management's recent efforts to reduce leverage as it had indicated. In our base case, we assume a moderate increase in debt over the next year. We estimate the company's debt-to-capital ratio at 45%-50% at the end of 2012, which is slightly less than 49.5% as of June 30, 2012. The headroom to increase debt at the current rating level is limited. In our view, CR Land's strong financial flexibility and its record of issuing equity to fund land and property acquisitions support its financial risk profile.

CR Land's rental income is likely to increase about 20% annually over the next two years, mainly due to the opening and ramp-up of new rental properties. The company has a portfolio of good-quality and diversified rental properties, consisting of malls and offices in Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Shenyang. These properties have high occupancy and good tenants. CR Land recently opened two malls under the MIXc brand: one in Chengdu in May 2012 and another in Nanning in September 2012 (currently held by the parent company, pending asset injection). Nevertheless, we expect CR Land's higher borrowings to weaken its rental EBITDA (excluding EBITDA from hotel and property management) coverage of interest expenses to about 0.7x in the next two years, from about 1.0x in 2011.

We believe CR Land's new shopping mall projects in less affluent cities could face heightened competition and demand risks. The parent absorbs some of the development risks of certain new projects under the group's incubation strategy.

CR Land is likely to continue to benefit from its parent's injection of land reserves, in our view. We also expect the company to keep its land costs at less than 20% of average selling prices.

CR Land's performance is closely linked to CR Holdings' strategy and financial position, in our opinion. The parent owns 68.0% of CR Land. CR Holdings appoints CR Land's board of directors and managers, and incubates large and immature projects before asset injections. CR Land can, with guarantees from CR Holdings, borrow from other group companies through a recently established intra-group lending system. In our view, CR Land will continue to receive strong ongoing business and financial support from its parent.

Liquidity

CR Land's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's liquidity sources to cover its uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Primary liquidity sources for the 12 months ending June 30, 2013, include cash balance of about Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 19.8 billion as of June 30, 2012, and HK$5.95 billion new borrowings (up to Sept. 30, 2012).

-- Primary sources also include property sales proceeds and property rental and hotel income.

-- Primary liquidity uses for the 12 months ending June 30, 2013, include about HK$18.5 billion in short-term debt due and about HK$11.0 billion in outstanding land premiums.

-- Primary uses also include construction costs, sales and administration expenses, interest expenses, taxes, and dividend payments.

CR Land's liquidity is sensitive to a decline in property sales given the company's substantial short-term debt and outstanding land premiums. Nevertheless, we believe CR Land has support from its parent and good access to banks and capital markets to meet a potential liquidity gap.

The company has sufficient financial headroom in its offshore bank loan covenants.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CR Land's operating cash flow and good financial flexibility will support its short-term debt maturities and its large capital expenditure. The company's large and diversified project base and high exposure to second- and third-tier cities will support sales. We anticipate that CR Land's rental income will grow steadily following the expansion of the company's leasing property portfolio.

The rating upside in the next one year is limited. We may raise the rating if the company: (1) smoothly executes its high-growth strategy; (2) increases its recurring income; (3) maintains satisfactory profit margins; and (4) maintains good leverage and cash flow adequacy.

We may lower the rating if CR Land's debt-funded expansion is more aggressive than we expected, or its revenue or profitability is materially weaker than our expectation. Downward rating triggers would be: (1) an adjusted ratio of total debt to total capital of more than 50%; or (2) materially weaker-than-expected recurring rental income for a prolonged period without any sign of improving. We could also downgrade CR Land if we believe that parent support has weakened.

