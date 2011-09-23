(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 23- Fitch Ratings considers the alignment of interest between transaction parties and structured finance investors to be critical to a transaction's performance. In fact, Fitch views this alignment as a significant part of the qualitative element of its rating criteria. The Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) proposed rule is intended to prohibit certain material conflicts of interest between those who package and sell asset-backed securities and those who invest in them.

The SEC's proposed rule should be welcomed as one of many initiatives designed to increase investor confidence in structured finance. However, Fitch is concerned about the potential for confusion among market participants between true conflicts and certain normal hedging or risk management practices.

Fitch's rating criteria already stipulates that some misalignments of interests or incentives in structured finance can be so material that either rating caps may apply, or ratings are not achievable at any level. Examples of the misalignments that Fitch has seen in the past include revolving or managed transactions, in which the collateral may significantly change over time and originators or managers may have the incentive to sell or substitute low quality assets into the portfolio to maintain short-term funding to the company.

While the principal behind the SEC's proposed rule is sound, there remains potential for confusion about what practices the rules prohibits. The SEC has stated that the proposal is not intended to prohibit traditional securitisation practices and has requested feedback to ensure this is the case. Market participants will likely use this comment period actively given the potential for confusion about what behaviour the rules cover and how it will interact with other SEC rules and proposed rules.

"The securitisation market's recovery remains fragile," says Ian Linnell, Group Managing Director in Fitch Structured Finance group. There remains the risk that multiple layers of regulation may become burdensome for certain market participants. Fitch believes that an active, liquid and healthy securitisation market is an important element of a stable capital markets system.

As the SEC introduces new rules to reduce the risks posed by conflicts of interest, it is also working through other rules. Among the most high profile relates to risk retention, which is still in the proposal stage. Fitch supports aligning issuer and investor incentives by requiring issuers to retain some form of 'skin in the game'. However, the risk retention rules alone do not eliminate the issuer's ability to act in their own interests.

Further, Fitch remains concerned that US and EU conflict of interest rules, particularly those related to risk retention, are not aligned, which could create confusion. Additionally, artificial jurisdictional arbitrage opportunities may introduce unintended risk into the system.

Further information about Fitch's view on the risk retention rules is available in 'US Retention Rules for Securitisation; Assessing the Impact of Pending Risk Retention Rules on US Structured Finance', dated 4 August 2011 at www.fitchratings.com.