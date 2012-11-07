RATINGS RATIONALE

Economic outlook.

The latest economic indicators suggest that Europe is entering into a new period of recession after three quarters of negative or flat growth. That said, our base-case scenario for Germany forecasts that GDP growth will increase to 1.7% in 2014 from 1.2% in 2013 (see "The Eurozone's New Recession--Confirmed," published on Sept. 25, 2012). In our view, changes in GDP rates are one of the key forces that determine performance in the portfolio of leases to small and midsize enterprises, such as the one backing the notes in this transaction. We set our credit assumptions to reflect this outlook.

Credit risk.

We have reduced our baseline default rate for the outstanding securitized portfolio to 6.0% from 8.6%. This reflects the good performance observed so far and our assumption that the German economy will continue to stabilize. We also took into account an additional risk, regarding residual values. We analyzed the credit risk based on our "European Consumer Finance Criteria," published on March 10, 2000.

Sequential payment structure.

Our ratings on the class A to D notes reflect our assessment of the transaction's payment structure, as implemented in the transaction documents. The notes repay sequentially and the transaction uses amounts released from the cash reserve as well as excess spread to redeem the notes. As a result, credit enhancement at each class level has built up significantly. Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to the rated notes is sufficient to withstand the credit and cash flow stresses we apply at a 'AAA' rating level for the class A and B notes, at the 'AA' level for the class C notes and at the 'A' level for the class D notes.

Counterparty risk.

Our ratings on the class A to D notes also consider that the counterparty risks that the transaction is exposed to are adequately mitigated through the replacement mechanisms implemented in the transaction documents. The transaction is exposed to BNP Paribas and DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank as account banks. We have analyzed these counterparty risks under our counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May. 31, 2012).

Credit stability.

In our review, we have analyzed the effect of a moderate stress on the credit variables and the ultimate effect of this stress on the ratings on the notes (see "Scenario Analysis: Gross Default Rates And Excess Spread Hold The Answer To Future European Auto ABS Performance," published on May 12, 2009). We have run two scenarios under both regulated and rapid amortization for Trucklease 1's classes A to D notes. The results are in line with our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).

RATING ACTIONS

Our rating actions were mainly triggered by the effects of the transaction's sequential paydown of the notes and the good performance we have observed so far. As explained above, these have led to an increase in credit enhancement. In our opinion, credit enhancement levels have increased to levels that we consider commensurate with higher ratings than previously assigned. Therefore, we have raised our ratings on the junior classes of notes issued by Trucklease 1 as described in the ratings list. We have also affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes, to reflect our view that the credit enhancement available to this class remains commensurate with our current rating.

