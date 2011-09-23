(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 23- Fitch Ratings has placed India-based OAIS Auto Financial Services Limited's (OAFS) National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch A-(ind)' and National Short-Term rating of 'Fitch A1(ind)' on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). A full rating breakdown is at the end of the commentary.

The rating actions follow Japan-based ORIX Corporation's 21 September 2011 announcement to buy India-based Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd's (IL&FS, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable) stake in ORIX Auto Infrastructure Corporation Limited (OAIS, the parent of OAFS). ORIX will acquire a 99.95% stake in OAIS.

OAFS's ratings incorporate the likelihood of support from IL&FS and OAIS. However, Fitch will reassess the probability and strength of support from ORIX and OAIS, if the deal goes through.

Fitch will resolve the RWE once there is greater clarity on ORIX's strategic plans for OAFS as well as on the latter's operational and business integration within the former. OAFS's ratings may be upgraded if the agency determines ORIX's ability and propensity to support OAFS at a higher level.

ORIX is Japan's leading leasing and diversified financial services conglomerate, with assets in excess of USD103bn and has subsidiaries and associates in 24 countries worldwide.

OAFS is a non-banking finance company, wholly owned by OAIS (a JV between ORIX and IL&FS). It was demerged from OAIS in December 2010. OAFS is primarily in the business of financial leasing of cars and financing of commercial vehicles.

OAFS's ratings:

National Long-Term Rating: 'Fitch A-(ind)' placed on RWE

National Short-term Rating: 'Fitch A1(ind)' placed on RWE

INR2.25bn long-term bank loan: 'Fitch A-(ind)' placed on RWE

INR250m short-term bank loan: 'Fitch A1(ind)' placed on RWE

Separately, Fitch has also put OAIS's 'Fitch A-(ind)' on RWE (see rating action commentary published today).