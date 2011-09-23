(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 23- Fitch Ratings has placed India-based OAIS Auto Financial Services
Limited's (OAFS) National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch A-(ind)' and National
Short-Term rating of 'Fitch A1(ind)' on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). A full
rating breakdown is at the end of the commentary.
The rating actions follow Japan-based ORIX Corporation's 21
September 2011 announcement to buy India-based Infrastructure Leasing &
Financial Services Ltd's (IL&FS, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable) stake in
ORIX Auto Infrastructure Corporation Limited (OAIS, the parent of OAFS). ORIX
will acquire a 99.95% stake in OAIS.
OAFS's ratings incorporate the likelihood of support from IL&FS and OAIS.
However, Fitch will reassess the probability and strength of support from ORIX
and OAIS, if the deal goes through.
Fitch will resolve the RWE once there is greater clarity on ORIX's strategic
plans for OAFS as well as on the latter's operational and business integration
within the former. OAFS's ratings may be upgraded if the agency determines
ORIX's ability and propensity to support OAFS at a higher level.
ORIX is Japan's leading leasing and diversified financial services
conglomerate, with assets in excess of USD103bn and has subsidiaries and
associates in 24 countries worldwide.
OAFS is a non-banking finance company, wholly owned by OAIS (a JV between
ORIX and IL&FS). It was demerged from OAIS in December 2010. OAFS is primarily
in the business of financial leasing of cars and financing of commercial
vehicles.
OAFS's ratings:
National Long-Term Rating: 'Fitch A-(ind)' placed on RWE
National Short-term Rating: 'Fitch A1(ind)' placed on RWE
INR2.25bn long-term bank loan: 'Fitch A-(ind)' placed on RWE
INR250m short-term bank loan: 'Fitch A1(ind)' placed on RWE
Separately, Fitch has also put OAIS's 'Fitch A-(ind)' on RWE (see rating
action commentary published today).