(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 23- Fitch Ratings has placed India-based ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited's (OAIS) National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch A-(ind)' on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The rating actions follow Japan-based ORIX Corporation's (ORIX) 21 September 2011 announcement to buy India-based Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd's (IL&FS, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable) stake in OAIS. ORIX will increase its stake to 99.95% in OAIS from 30.3%. If the deal goes through, OAIS's management will comprise members of ORIX Australia Corporation Limited instead of the current management who are affiliated to IL&FS.

Fitch expects to resolve RWE once there is greater clarity on OAIS's operational and strategic linkages with ORIX, as well as on the impact of IL&FS's exit on OAIS's business.

Established in 1995, OAIS is a JV between ORIX and IL&FS. OAIS is a provider of auto and transport solutions to various industries through its operating lease business, rent-a-car, business transport solution, equipment banking, radio taxi, mobile banking among others. With effect from April 2009, the company's asset financing business (finance leases, corporate loans and commercial vehicle financing) was hived off into its wholly owned subsidiary - OAIS Auto Financial Services Limited (OAFS).

ORIX is a diversified financial conglomerate, listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges. It has been a partner with IL&FS since 1993, and is currently the second largest shareholder of IL&FS. ORIX's activities include corporate financial services, such as leases and loans, as well as automobile operations, rental operations, real estate, life insurance, banking and loan servicing.

OAIS's bank facilities ratings:

- INR1,135.2m long-term loans: 'Fitch A-(ind)' placed on RWE

- INR1,150m short-term loans: 'Fitch A1(ind)' placed on RWE

- INR100m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A1(ind)' placed on RWE

- INR1,523m fund-based limits: 'Fitch A-(ind)' and 'Fitch A1(ind)' placed on RWE

Separately, Fitch has also put OAFS's 'Fitch A-(ind)' on RWE (see rating action commentary published today).