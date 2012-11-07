Nov 07 - O

OVERVIEW

-- We have withdrawn our ratings on all classes of notes in Centaurus (Eclipse 2005-3) following their redemption.

-- Centaurus (Eclipse 2005-3) was a CMBS transaction secured by five loans that were backed by German multifamily housing properties, all scheduled to mature in 2012, with three years until note maturity.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has withdrawn its credit ratings on Centaurus (Eclipse 2005-3) PLC's class A, B, C, D, and E notes (see list below).

Today's withdrawals follow the cash manager's confirmation that all of the notes in the transaction prepaid in full on the October 2012 interest payment date.

Centaurus (Eclipse 2005-3) was a commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction that closed in December 2005. The notes were secured by five German multifamily loans (maturing in September 2012), all provided to the same sponsor. The sponsor refinanced the outstanding balances. The refinancing proceeds were applied towards repayment of the notes on the October 2012 note payment date.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Withdrawn

Centaurus (Eclipse 2005-3) PLC

EUR651.636 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

A NR A (sf)

B NR BBB+ (sf)

C NR BB+ (sf)

D NR B (sf)

E NR B- (sf)

NR--Not rated.