Summary analysis -- Crown Ltd. ------------------------------------ 04-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Australia

Primary SIC: Coin-operated

amusement

devices

Mult. CUSIP6: 228408

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Oct-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

04-Dec-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

09-Dec-2007 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

02-Dec-2007 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The ratings on Australia-based gaming company Crown Ltd. (Crown) primarily reflect our view of the strong market position and cash flow generation of the company's two Australian casino assets-the Crown Entertainment Complex in Melbourne and the Burswood Entertainment Complex in Perth. Also underpinning the ratings are the supportive licensing environment for casino operators in Australia, the resilience of Crown's Australian casinos through economic cycles, and the strong and improving cash flow generation of the group's largest equity-accounted investment, Melco Crown Gaming (Macau) Ltd. (Melco Crown; BB-/Stable/--).