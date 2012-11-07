(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07 - The outlook remains stable to slightly negative for the overall telecommunications, cable, and satellite sector in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). However, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects operating and financial performance to diverge across the various segments and regions over the next 18 months. In our report, "The Largest Operators Have The Most To Lose In Europe's Telecom Market, "published today, we explain why we see the most rating downgrade risk for Europe's large, traditional players, especially in Southern Europe. Smaller issuers are a little more sheltered, in our view, especially in the cable sector.

It may come as a surprise that investment-grade telecoms issuers are currently more at risk of downgrades than speculative-grade ones. Indeed, all five actions on investment-grade issuers over the past six months were negative, and three of them were adverse outlook revisions. Among speculative-grade issuers, only 55% of our rating changes or outlook revisions were negative over the same period.